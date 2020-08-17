Living Black : Season 27 Episode 12 Steven Oliver Cooking Up A Storm

He’s cheeky, acerbic and always a showman, but there’s more to actor, comedian and writer Steven Oliver than meets the eye. Journalist and Presenter Karla Grant sits down with the self described ‘sexy’ comedian to talk about his life, career and his new film ‘Looky, Looky, Here Comes Cooky’ and why he set out to debunk the myth that Cook “discovered” Australia and give a fresh look at the Cook legend from a First Nations’ perspective.