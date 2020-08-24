Living Black: Season 27 Episode 13
Adam Briggs - Lyrical Activist

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
26m
Adam Briggs - Lyrical Activist
25m

Journalist and Presenter Karla Grant sits down with the extraordinary Adam ‘Briggs’, rapper, comedy writer, actor and author to talk about his life, inspirations and how he uses his music as a form of activism. ‘Briggs’ also speaks about the challenges faced writing a children’s book and speaks about his new EP due for release this month.

Subtitles:
English
