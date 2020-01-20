Living Black: Season 27 Episode 2
Wesley Enoch

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
52m
Play
Wesley Enoch
52m

Journalist Karla Grant sits down with renowned playwright and Sydney Festival Creative Director Wesley Enoch to talk about his life, inspirations and his love of storytelling through the arts. Enoch also explores what the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook's landing in Australia means for our collective culture and discusses how Australians can mark this historic moment.

Subtitles:
English
