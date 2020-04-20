Living Black : Season 27 Episode 4 Carla McGrath

Karla Grant speaks with GetUp! Director and former Press Council member Carla McGrath about her life, her career and to hear the inside story of her public removal as a member of the Australian Press Council. McGrath also explores what’s needed for constitutional reform in Australia, the challenges the 250th Anniversary of Cook’s Australian arrival has for First Nations peoples; and discusses if there’s a future role for her in Australian politics.