Living Black: Season 27 Episode 6
Gil Hovav

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
27m
Gil Hovav
27m

Journalist and Presenter Karla Grant sits down with world renowned Israeli celebrity chef, food critic and author Gil Hovav, to talk about his life, career and to compare language revival in Australia and Israel. Hovav shares the impacts of his great-grandfathers legacy on reviving modern day Hebrew language in this upcoming UN International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

English
