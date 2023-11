Day 1 - Live Stream - IFCPF Asia-Oceania Football Championships 2023

Three live matches from the opening day of the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Football Championships in Melbourne, with a women's match kicking off the agenda as the ParaMatildas take on Japan (14:45-16:15) and two Men's matches follow with the ParaRoos taking on Thailand (17:15-18:45) and Iran squaring off with Japan (19:45-21:15).