Quarter-Finals, Session 2 - Live Stream - ITTF Table Tennis World Championships 2023

Live in 1 week Starts at 4:30pm on Friday 26 May

All the live action from Session 2 of the Quarter-Finals of the ITTF Table Tennis World Championships in Durban, South Africa. Events: Women’s Singles Quarter-Final 3, Men’s Singles Quarter-Final 3, Women’s Doubles Semi-Final 1, Women’s Doubles Semi-Final 2, Men’s Singles Quarter-Final 4, Women’s Singles Quarter-Final 4