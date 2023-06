Cycling: Criterium Du Dauphine 2023 : Season 2023 Episode 1 Criterium Du Dauphine 2023 Stage 1

Cycling, Sport

1h 54m

Play Criterium Du Dauphine 2023 Stage 1 1h 54m

The opening stage takes place around Chambon-sur-Lac and will see the peloton navigate five category 4 climbs in the foothills of the Super-Besse ski station. The stage totals 157.7 kilometres.