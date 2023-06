Cycling: Criterium Du Dauphine 2023 : Season 2023 Episode 5 Criterium Du Dauphine 2023 Stage 5

Cycling, Sport

1h 51m

Play Criterium Du Dauphine 2023 Stage 5 1h 50m

The fifth stage brings with it much steeper climbs throughout its 191.1 kilometre course, with two category 3 ascents – the Cote de Chateau-Chalon and Cote d'Ivory – setting up the Cote de Thesy inside the final 15 kilometres.