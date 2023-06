Cycling: Criterium Du Dauphine 2023 : Season 2023 Episode 6 Criterium Du Dauphine 2023 Stage 6

The sixth stage from Nantua will see the peloton travel 168.2 kilometres to a summit finish in the Alps. One category 2 and two category 3 climbs are included in the last 20 kilometres, with the Cote de Crest-Voland representing the last hurdle en route to the line.