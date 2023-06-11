Cycling: Criterium Du Dauphine 2023: Season 2023 Episode 8
Criterium Du Dauphine 2023 Stage 8

Sport, Cycling
The eighth stage saves the Dauphine's best for last with six categorised climbs scattered along the 152.8 kilometre course from Le Pont-de-Claix to La Bastille. Two category 2 climbs are present in the opening 50 kilometres of the day before a further four follow in the final 50, headlined by the 1.8 kilometre ascent to Fort de la Bastille at an average of 14.2 per cent.

