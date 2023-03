Cycling: Gent-Wevelgem 2023 : Season 2023 Episode 1 Episode 1

Sport, Cycling

4h 21m

Play Episode 1 4h 20m

Ghent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields starts in Ypres and reaches its conclusion on the Vanackerestraat in Wevelgem. In the first part of the race, the peloton heads towards Veurne, where the famous Moeren stands on the programme. The race is 256.7 kilometres long.