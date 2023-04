Cycling: Tour Of Flanders Womens Race 2023 : Season 2023 Episode 1 Tour Of Flanders Womens Race 2023

Edition 20 of the Tour of Flanders for female cyclists. The race amounts to 158 kilometres and takes in both 'hellingen' and cobbled sectors. The finale features the iconic Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg combo before a flat run-in to Oudenaarde.