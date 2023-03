Cycling: Volta A Catalunya 2023 : Season 2023 Episode 7 Episode 7

The last stage of the Volta a Catalunya revolves around Alto de Montjuic in Barcelona. As always, the race boils down to six runs on a hilly 7.8 kilometres city circuit. The race is 138.6 kilometres long.