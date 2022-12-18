FIFA TV Preview Show: Season 2022 Episode 21
FIFA TV Preview Show - Day 21

Sport, Soccer, Football
26m2022English
FIFA TV Preview Show - Day 21
26m

FIFA TV Preview Show provides up-to-date information to gear audiences up for the following day's play. Featuring a bulletin with the latest news on all the teams, with in-depth features and team and player profiles, the FIFA TV Preview Show is your daily entertaining guide to the FIFA World Cup 2022 (TM).

English
