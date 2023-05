Giro D'italia 2023 : Season 2023 Episode 1 Giro D'italia 2023 Preview Show Ep 1

Sport, Cycling

SBS Cycling experts and former Giro d'Italia participants Simon Gerrans and Mark Renshaw sat down to preview the 2023 edition of the Italian Grand Tour - discussing their own experiences to the Aussies, podium contenders and key stages in this year's race.