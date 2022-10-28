Isu Figure Skating Highlights 2022/23: Season 2022 Episode 1
Isu Figure Skating Highlights, Grand Prix America Part 1

Sport, Figure Skating
53m
Play
Isu Figure Skating Highlights, Grand Prix America Part 1
52m

The skaters are seeded and invited to the six Grand Prix of Figure Skating events based on the results of the previous ISU World Figure Skating Championships. Only the top six Skaters, and Couples in each discipline can qualify for the Final.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS