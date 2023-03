Motorsport: Australian Superbikes 2021 : Season 2021 Episode 5 Australian Superbike Championships, Round 3, Wakefield

Sport, Motorsport

2h 41m

Play Australian Superbike Championships, Round 3, Wakefield 2h 40m

After an action packed second round at Winton, the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship Presented by Motul heads north to Wakefield Park Raceway in Goulburn, New South Wales for Round 3 of 2021.