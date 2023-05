Motorsport: Australian Superbikes 2023 : Season 2023 Episode 3 Australian Superbikes Round 3, Queensland Raceway

Live coverage of the Australian Superbikes Round 3, Queensland Raceway. National Motorsport 2023. Queensland Raceway nicknamed 'the paperclip' is a motor racing circuit located at Willowbank in Ipswich, Queensland, Australia. Queensland Raceway is 3.12 kilometres long and 12 metres wide, running clockwise. There are six corners.