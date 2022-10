Motorsport: Promx Championships 2022 : Season 2022 Episode 7 Episode 7

Sport, Motorsport

2h 42m Expires in 2 months

Play Episode 7 2h 42m

Live coverage of Round 7 of the ProMX Motocross Championship 2022 from Queensland Moto Park. It's non-stop action as the nation's premier motocross riders look to grab precious Championships points prior to the season finale.