Available Soon

Super Surf Teams League 2023: Season 2023 Episode 4
Episode 4

Sport General, Sport
26m
Available in 11 hours 35 minutes
Watch from 4:30am today

Fifteen teams comprising of four male and four female athletes represent regions across Australia on a national level. Each round of the Super Surf Teams League features traditional Ski, Swim, Board and Beach events, as well as mixed-gender relays. The blue-ribbon event is the Mixed Ocean M Relay, which features all eight team members.

All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS