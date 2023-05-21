Surf Life Saving Australia Interstates 2023: Season 2023 Episode 3
Australian Championships Episode 2

Sport, Sport General
1h 45m
Play
Australian Championships Episode 2
1h 45m

The Australian Interstate Championships see the best of the best battle it out in IronMan and IronWoman racing, board races, ski races, taplin relays, rescue events, beach flags and beach sprints, all to help their State and team to compete to the best of their ability. Interstates is about State pride, team spirit and most of all, having a lot of fun.

