World Cup Daily : Season 2022 Episode 10 Full Replay: World Cup Daily - Day 10

Sport, Football

25m

Play Full Replay: World Cup Daily - Day 10 24m

World Cup Daily will be presented by Claudio Fabiano, and feature Kat Sasso, Warick Beynon, Katalina Haddad, Adamo De Nigris, and Daniel Olaniran, with expert reporters embedded in Qatar, and around the globe. Every action-packed episode will include up-to-date highlights, previews, expert analysis, exclusive interviews, and superstar guests, plus all the latest news, views, and on-the-ground reactions.