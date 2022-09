Available Soon

After the Fires

Factual, Special, Public affairs, Nature & Environment

14m 2021 English

Available in 4 days Watch from 2:00pm on Saturday 24 September

Terri Rowe from NSW Health, Dr Joshua Whittaker from the University of Wollongong, and Chris Palmer from the NSW RFS talk about the long lasting emotional impact of the Black Summer bushfires.

Country : Australia Director : Bridget Ikin Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts