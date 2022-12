Available Soon

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Documentary, Factual, Nature, Special, Nature & Environment

50m 2014 English

Available in 3 days Watch from 9:30am on Saturday 24 December

In case of bite, death usually occurs in less than two hours, by asphyxiation: with such venom, black mamba is not a preferred neighbour.

Subtitles : English Country : South Africa Director : Graeme Duane