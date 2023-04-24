Available Soon

Black Panthers of WW2

Documentary, Factual, History, Special, History
45m2021English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 11:00am on Monday 24 April

The story of the history-making 761st tank battalion composed entirely of African-American servicemen. During WW2 they were the first US armoured unit of its kind to enter combat. Along with fighting abroad they also had to fight racism at home.

Country:
United Kingdom
Director:
Farrah Jaufuraully
Cast:
David Harewood
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Violence
