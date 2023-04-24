Available Soon
Black Panthers of WW2
The story of the history-making 761st tank battalion composed entirely of African-American servicemen. During WW2 they were the first US armoured unit of its kind to enter combat. Along with fighting abroad they also had to fight racism at home.
