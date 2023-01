Available Soon

Boteti: The Returning River

Documentary, Factual, Nature, Special, Animals, Nature & Environment

50m 2012 English

Available in 2 weeks Watch from 9:30am on Saturday 4 February

Filmmakers reveal what happens when the Boteti River in Botswana periodically dries up -- creating painful drought conditions -- and then floods during heavy rains.

Country : South Africa Directors : Graeme Duane, Stefania Muller Cast : Jess Reiss