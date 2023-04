Available Soon

Call of the Baby Beluga

Documentary, Factual, Nature, Special, Science, Nature & Environment

52m 2021 English

Scientists battle to save the life of a baby whale that has washed up on a beach. It's one of just 900 endangered beluga whales struggling to survive in Canada's St Lawrence River.

Subtitles : English Country : Canada Directors : Suzanne Chisholm, Michael Parfit Cast : David Suzuki