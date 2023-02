Available Soon

Deadly Heart

Special, Documentary, Health, Factual, Science & Technology

1h 19m English

An exploration of how Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people live with Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD) at rates 60 times higher than non-Indigenous Australians, and how community-led initiatives and prevention programs can help the RHD issue.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia