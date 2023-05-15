Available Soon
Good Fire, Bad Fire
Special, Public affairs, Factual, Nature & Environment
17m2021English
Owen Price from UOW, Jason Sharples from UNSW, and PhD candidate and associate lecturer Vanessa Cavanagh from UOW talk about the conditions that contributed to the extreme Black Summer bushfires and how they might be avoided in the future.
Country:
Australia
Director:
Bridget Ikin
Cast:
Wesley Enoch, Vanessa Cavanagh, Jason Sharples, Owen Price, Jacob Morris, Adrian Webster