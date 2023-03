In My Own Words

58m 2017 English

Between 40 and 65 percent of Aboriginal adults are functionally illiterate in English. The Literacy for Life Foundation, using a Cuban method called "Yes I Can", aim to reduce this statistic in north-west New South Wales.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia Director : Erica Glynn