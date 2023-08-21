Coming Soon

In the Cold Dark Night

Special, Documentary, Crime, Factual, History

1h 29m 2020 English

Available in 4 days 21 Aug at 12:55pm

The story of Timothy Coggins, a young black man who was lynched in 1983 in Georgia, examining the deep-rooted racism that impacted the case and the long fight for justice.

Countries : USA, UK Directors : Stephen Robert Morse, Nick Hampson Cast : John Charles Dickson, Walter Robert Duckworth, Ryan Kiser, Kairo Johnson Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Violence