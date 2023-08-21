Coming Soon

In the Cold Dark Night

Special, Documentary, Crime, Factual, History
1h 29m2020English
Available in 4 days
21 Aug at 12:55pm

The story of Timothy Coggins, a young black man who was lynched in 1983 in Georgia, examining the deep-rooted racism that impacted the case and the long fight for justice.

Countries:
USA, UK
Directors:
Stephen Robert Morse, Nick Hampson
Cast:
John Charles Dickson, Walter Robert Duckworth, Ryan Kiser, Kairo Johnson
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Violence
