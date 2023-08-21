Coming Soon
In the Cold Dark Night
Special, Documentary, Crime, Factual, History
1h 29m2020English
The story of Timothy Coggins, a young black man who was lynched in 1983 in Georgia, examining the deep-rooted racism that impacted the case and the long fight for justice.
USA, UK
Stephen Robert Morse, Nick Hampson
John Charles Dickson, Walter Robert Duckworth, Ryan Kiser, Kairo Johnson
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Violence