Lycett and Wallis

Special, Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

39m 2021

Convict artist Joseph Lycett and his patron Newcastle Commandant Captain James Wallis begin an art revolution that leads to the preservation of vast amounts of Aboriginal Cultural Knowledge.

Country : Australia Director : Chit Chat von Loopin Stab Cast : Gionni Di Gravio, Richard Neville, John McPhee, John Maynard, Daryn McKenny, Julie Baird, Carol Duncan, Sarah Johnson, Sharon Edgar Jones, Charles Martin