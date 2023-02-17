Lycett and Wallis

Lycett and Wallis
Convict artist Joseph Lycett and his patron Newcastle Commandant Captain James Wallis begin an art revolution that leads to the preservation of vast amounts of Aboriginal Cultural Knowledge.

Australia
Chit Chat von Loopin Stab
Gionni Di Gravio, Richard Neville, John McPhee, John Maynard, Daryn McKenny, Julie Baird, Carol Duncan, Sarah Johnson, Sharon Edgar Jones, Charles Martin
