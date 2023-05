Available Soon

No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

Special, Documentary, Factual, Sport

1h 22m 2010 English

Oscar nominee Steve James returns to his hometown of Hampton, Virginia, to take a personal look at a still disputed incident in the life of a young Allen Iverson.

Country : United States Director : Steve James Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language