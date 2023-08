Nurturing Country

PhD candidate and associate lecturer Vanessa Cavanagh from UOW, Adrian Webster, and Jacob Morris from Firesticks Alliance talk about the potential and the ongoing importance of Indigenous led cultural burning.

Country : Australia Director : Bridget Ikin Cast : Wesley Enoch, Vanessa Cavanagh, Jason Sharples, Jacob Morris, Adrian Webster