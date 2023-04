On Australian Shores: Survivor Stories

Special, Documentary, History, Factual, Science & Technology

54m English Expires in 2 weeks

Play On Australian Shores: Survivor Stories 54m

An exploration of the devastating impact of herbicide spraying programs across the East Kimberley and West Kimberley region of Western Australia in the 1970 and 1980s.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia Cast : Karla Grant, Magali McDuffie, Alexander Hayes, Anne Poelina, Victor Hunter, Eugene McMahon Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts