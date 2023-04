Available Soon

Paradise Soldiers

Documentary, Factual, History, Special, History

48m 2020 English

Available in 4 days Watch from 12:50pm on Monday 24 April

The untold stories of brave young men from the Cook Islands who fought alongside New Zealand soldiers in wars throughout history.

Subtitles : English Country : New Zealand Director : David Blyth Cast : Xavier Horan Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts