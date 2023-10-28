Content may be unavailable in your location.
Coming Soon

Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days

Special, Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
1h 20m2021English

Highlights the 50-year impact of the iconic series and the non-profit behind it, Sesame Workshop; featured guests include W. Kamau Bell, Gloria Estefan, Dr Anthony Fauci, Whoopi Goldberg, Christopher Jackson, John Legend, Lucy Liu and Olivia Munn.

Available in 1h 45m
Today at 1:55am
Subtitles:
English
Country:
USA
Director:
Rebecca Gitlitz
Cast:
W. Kamau Bell, Gloria Estefan, Anthony Fauci, Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Jackson, John Legend, Lucy Liu, Olivia Munn, Questlove, Chrissy Teigen, Usher, Jill Biden, Angelina Jolie, John Oliver, Rosie Perez, Stevie Wonder
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
