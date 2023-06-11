Available Soon

Statue Wars: One Summer in Bristol

Special, Politics, Documentary, Factual, History

60m 2021 English

Available in 4 days Watch from 11:40am on Sunday 11 June

Documents the events of 2020, when protesters, sparked by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, march to support the Black Lives Matter movement and tear down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, throwing it in the city's harbour.

Country : United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Director : Francis Welch Cast : Noma Dumezweni Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts