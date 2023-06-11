Available Soon

Statue Wars: One Summer in Bristol

Special, Politics, Documentary, Factual, History
60m2021English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 11:40am on Sunday 11 June

Documents the events of 2020, when protesters, sparked by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, march to support the Black Lives Matter movement and tear down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, throwing it in the city's harbour.

Country:
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Director:
Francis Welch
Cast:
Noma Dumezweni
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
