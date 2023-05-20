Available Soon

Student Athlete

Documentary, Factual, Special, Sport
1h 28m2018English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 6:35am on Saturday 20 May

The exploitative world of high revenue college sports is unveiled through the stories of four young men at different stages of their athletic careers, as well as a coach-turned-advocate and a whistle-blowing shoe rep who exposes the money trail.

Country:
United States
Directors:
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Trish Dalton
Cast:
Chris Chavannes, Shamar Graves, Silas Nacita, Nick Richards
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS