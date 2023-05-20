Available Soon
Student Athlete
Documentary, Factual, Special, Sport
1h 28m2018English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 6:35am on Saturday 20 May
The exploitative world of high revenue college sports is unveiled through the stories of four young men at different stages of their athletic careers, as well as a coach-turned-advocate and a whistle-blowing shoe rep who exposes the money trail.
Country:
United States
Directors:
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Trish Dalton
Cast:
Chris Chavannes, Shamar Graves, Silas Nacita, Nick Richards
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language