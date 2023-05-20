Available Soon

Student Athlete

Documentary, Factual, Special, Sport

1h 28m 2018 English

The exploitative world of high revenue college sports is unveiled through the stories of four young men at different stages of their athletic careers, as well as a coach-turned-advocate and a whistle-blowing shoe rep who exposes the money trail.

Country : United States Directors : Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Trish Dalton Cast : Chris Chavannes, Shamar Graves, Silas Nacita, Nick Richards Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language