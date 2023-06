Available Soon

The Birth of a Black Movie Hero: Sweet Sweetback

Special, Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

53m 2022 French

Available in 19 hours 14 minutes Watch from 12:00pm today

The low-budget film, "Sweet Sweetback's Song," opens in a 1971 Detroit cinema and strikes a liberating blow for a whole generation of young African-American women and men.

Languages : French, English Country : France Directors : Catherine Bernstein, Martine Delumeau Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Nudity, Sexual references and/or sex scenes