The Ripple Effect

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society, Special

47m 2021 English Expires in 3 weeks

Play The Ripple Effect 46m

An insight into the ongoing impacts of racism through some of Australia's most inspiring athletes of colour, prominently Nicky Winmar.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia Director : Peter Dickson Cast : Nicky Winmar Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language