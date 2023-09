Coming Soon

Walking With Fire

Factual, Special, Public affairs, Nature & Environment

11m 2021 English

PhD candidate and associate lecturer Vanessa Cavanagh from UOW talks about the role of women and children in caring for Country through the use of fire and the importance of intergenerational knowledge transfer to ensure environmental conservation.

Available in 4 days 25 Sep at 3:30am

Country : Australia Director : Bridget Ikin Cast : Wesley Enoch, Vanessa Cavanagh