Available Soon

Women and the Power of Activism

Special, Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
53mEnglish
Available in 3 weeks
Watch from 12:10pm on Monday 17 July

Follows six female activists as they examine shark conservation, Indigenous practices, intensive farming, and plastic pollution, with calls for action from governments and major companies against climate change.

Country:
Australia
Director:
Steve Pasvolsky
Cast:
Ashley Avci, Madison Stewart, Doha Khan, Jordyn de Boer, Alice Forrest, Ella Noah Bancroft
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
