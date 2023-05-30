Available Soon

Africa's Hidden Kingdoms: Season 1 Episode 1
The Drakensberg: Barrier of Spears

Factual, Nature, Nature & Environment
45m2016English
Available in 23 hours 53 minutes
Watch from 9:30am tomorrow

The Drakensberg Mountain range proves to be a tough home for its inhabitants. The animals there must endure the highest peaks to the rolling grassland.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
United States
Director:
Claudio Velásquez-Rojas
Cast:
Mark Bayly
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS