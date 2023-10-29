Animal Babies: Season 1 Episode 2Water Babies
Animal Babies: Season 1 Episode 2
Water Babies
Documentary, Animals, Factual, Nature & Environment
58m2016EnglishExpires in 4 weeks
Many animals that live in water come on land to have their babies. Being born this way presents some major challenges for water babies to overcome. For some, simply getting to water in the first place can be the biggest trial of their young lives, whilst other have to face up to their first swimming lesson or get to grip with vital adult skills.
English
UK
Gordon Buchanan