Animal Babies: Season 1 Episode 2
Water Babies

Documentary, Animals, Factual, Nature & Environment
58m2016EnglishExpires in 4 weeks

Many animals that live in water come on land to have their babies. Being born this way presents some major challenges for water babies to overcome. For some, simply getting to water in the first place can be the biggest trial of their young lives, whilst other have to face up to their first swimming lesson or get to grip with vital adult skills.

Water Babies
58m
Subtitles:
English
Country:
UK
Cast:
Gordon Buchanan
