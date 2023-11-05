Content may be unavailable in your location.
Most of our content is only available to stream within Australia due to publishing rights.
Learn more

Animal Babies: Season 1 Episode 3
Mountain Babies

Documentary, Factual, Animals, Nature & Environment
59m2016EnglishExpires in 4 weeks

Mountains are some of the most challenging places for animals to live. It's hard enough surviving on these sheer cliffs and snowy mountainsides if you're an experienced adult, but for a baby it's an immense struggle. Mountain Babies must battle extreme weather and hungry predators. With food difficult to find, they have to work hard for every mouthful. Just getting around this hazardous environment is a tough ask for the youngsters.

Play
Mountain Babies
58m
Subtitles:
English
Country:
UK
Cast:
Gordon Buchanan
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS