Animal Babies : Season 1 Episode 3 Mountain Babies

Documentary, Factual, Animals, Nature & Environment

59m 2016 English Expires in 4 weeks

Mountains are some of the most challenging places for animals to live. It's hard enough surviving on these sheer cliffs and snowy mountainsides if you're an experienced adult, but for a baby it's an immense struggle. Mountain Babies must battle extreme weather and hungry predators. With food difficult to find, they have to work hard for every mouthful. Just getting around this hazardous environment is a tough ask for the youngsters.

