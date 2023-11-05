Animal Babies: Season 1 Episode 3Mountain Babies
Animal Babies: Season 1 Episode 3
Mountain Babies
Documentary, Factual, Animals, Nature & Environment
59m2016EnglishExpires in 4 weeks
Mountains are some of the most challenging places for animals to live. It's hard enough surviving on these sheer cliffs and snowy mountainsides if you're an experienced adult, but for a baby it's an immense struggle. Mountain Babies must battle extreme weather and hungry predators. With food difficult to find, they have to work hard for every mouthful. Just getting around this hazardous environment is a tough ask for the youngsters.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
UK
Cast:
Gordon Buchanan