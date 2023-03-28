Available Soon

Arabian Inferno: Season 1 Episode 5
Aerial Masters

Documentary, Factual, Nature, Nature & Environment
47m2017English
Available in 2 days
Watch from 8:30am tomorrow

The Arabian Peninsula is the world's transit hub for 3 billion birds on migration to and from Europe, Africa and Asia. In this episode we see the majestic raptors and magnificent waders; how they fly, hunt and survive in this region of extremes.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Canada
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS