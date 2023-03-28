Available Soon
Arabian Inferno: Season 1 Episode 5Aerial Masters
Arabian Inferno: Season 1 Episode 5
Aerial Masters
Documentary, Factual, Nature, Nature & Environment
47m2017English
The Arabian Peninsula is the world's transit hub for 3 billion birds on migration to and from Europe, Africa and Asia. In this episode we see the majestic raptors and magnificent waders; how they fly, hunt and survive in this region of extremes.
