Arabian Inferno : Season 1 Episode 5 Aerial Masters

Documentary, Factual, Nature, Nature & Environment

47m 2017 English

The Arabian Peninsula is the world's transit hub for 3 billion birds on migration to and from Europe, Africa and Asia. In this episode we see the majestic raptors and magnificent waders; how they fly, hunt and survive in this region of extremes.