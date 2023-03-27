Available Soon

Arabian Inferno : Season 1 Episode 4 Weird Wonders of the Wadi

Nature, Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment

47m 2017 English

A wadi is a waterhole, a rare place in the desert where hard bedrock traps the tiniest traces of water. A vital valley visited by the creepy and bizarre. All animals must come here to drink, something predators are quick to exploit.