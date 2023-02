Arctic Secrets : Season 2 Episode 1 Rhythm of the Bay

Documentary, Factual, Nature, Nature & Environment

47m 2017 English Expires in 1 month

Play Rhythm of the Bay 46m

Explores the Hudson Bay lowlands, part of North America's largest wetland, with over 300,000 square kilometres of muskeg, a vast bogland as far as the eye can see characterised by water soaked peat, mosses and stunted trees.